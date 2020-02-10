Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,398.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

