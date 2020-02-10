Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Brokerages expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $67.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.44 million to $69.00 million. Midland States Bancorp posted sales of $62.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year sales of $268.07 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $276.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Midland States Bancorp.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MSBI stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $266,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,909 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

