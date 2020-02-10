Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Andrew C. Herbert Acquires 3,000 Shares

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Andrew C. Herbert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Shares of LON MIDW traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 569.60 ($7.49). The stock had a trading volume of 60,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Midwich Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.45. The firm has a market cap of $455.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

