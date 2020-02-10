Mincoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $344.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mincoin has traded 163.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $344.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00750259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007612 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,228,917 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

