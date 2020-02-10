MineBee Reaches One Day Volume of $272,987.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. MineBee has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $272,987.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

