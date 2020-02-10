Miners’ Reward Token Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $126,523.00 and $55.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

