MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 162.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 162.1% higher against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $2.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

