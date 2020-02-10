Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $267.01 or 0.02737990 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. In the last week, Mixin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,380 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

