Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.