MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 933.16 ($12.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 951.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 852.87. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

