MKM Partners Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

MSI stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $184.07. 1,106,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,891. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.04 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $775,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

