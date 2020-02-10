Moin Price Hits $0.0065 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Moin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Moin has a market cap of $58,579.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,958,202 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.