Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.95 billion.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 680,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,644. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

