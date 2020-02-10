Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.96 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.67.

MOH traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.35. 681,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

