Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $37,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after buying an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

