Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

