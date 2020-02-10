Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

