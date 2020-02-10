MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $128.04 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00019823 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Livecoin and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $128.04 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.04545288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00858530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00708941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

