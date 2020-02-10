Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $62.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $249.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.60 million to $250.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $317.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $324.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MCRI opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $150,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

