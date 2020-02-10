Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00860585 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,001,700 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

