Monero Price Tops $84.93 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $143.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $84.93 or 0.00860585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004875 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,438,180 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bithumb, Exrates, Bitbns, Coindeal, CoinEx, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, OKEx, SouthXchange, Braziliex, BitBay, Huobi, Coinroom, Coinut, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Graviex, Bitfinex, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Poloniex, Bisq, B2BX, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Crex24, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Ovis and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.