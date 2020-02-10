Monkey Project Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $224,585.00 and $1,190.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,146,100 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

