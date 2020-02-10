Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,113,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,232,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $61.42. 222,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

