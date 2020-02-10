Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 82,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 34,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,171. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

