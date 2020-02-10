Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.99. 5,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

