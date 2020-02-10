Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.30. 26,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.19 and a 52 week high of $185.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

