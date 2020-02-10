Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.26. 1,785,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

