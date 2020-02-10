Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.77. 397,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.