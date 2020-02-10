Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. 162,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,987. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.