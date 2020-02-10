Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,920 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.44. 5,046,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

