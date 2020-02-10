Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 300,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

