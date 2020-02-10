Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.90. 243,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.