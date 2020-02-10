Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 12,574 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

