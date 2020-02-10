Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 15.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $157.09.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

