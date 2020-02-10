Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 16,342 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $59.75. 5,301,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

