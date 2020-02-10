Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.05. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.