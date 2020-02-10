Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 28,155 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 288,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $95.14 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.