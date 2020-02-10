Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.76 on Monday, reaching $369.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

