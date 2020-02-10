Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,755 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

