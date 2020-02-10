Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 79,766 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,766 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.31. 16,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,870. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.