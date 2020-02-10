Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,204 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.81. 39,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

