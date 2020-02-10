Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $159.03 and a 1 year high of $269.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

