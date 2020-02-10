Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 700,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after acquiring an additional 643,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

