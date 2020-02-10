Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.77. 1,209,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

