Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 985,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

