Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. 660,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

