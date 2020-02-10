Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

