Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

SIX traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

