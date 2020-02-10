Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Morgan Sindall Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,868 ($24.57) on Monday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,833.68 ($24.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $842.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,694.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,365.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

