Morgan Stanley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

